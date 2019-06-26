ICC CWC 2019: Australia 1st team to enter semis after defeating England by 64 runs

London: Defending champions Australia became the first team to reach the 2019 World Cup semi-finals after they defeated England by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday.

England now have to buckle up as they have 8 points from 7 matches and face must-win matches against India and New Zealand for a clear entry into the semis.

Australia captain Aaron Finch paved the way for his side’s win. He made 100 to lead his team to a competitive but not imposing total of 285 for seven before England slumped to 26-3 in reply.

England rallied well with the ball, dragging the score back from 173 for one in the 32nd over to a more modest 285 for seven.

Finch and David Warner (53) shared an opening partnership of 123, but England restricted the Australian scoring rate with tight bowling in the closing overs of their innings.

Ben Stokes defied a calf injury to make 89 but the hosts never seriously threatened to get close to their target. But Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff picked up five wickets following which England was dismissed for 221 in the 45th over.

Having failed to chase down 233 in a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka four days earlier, England’s semi-final aspirations took a step back with the results of the match.