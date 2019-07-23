ICC announces ticket sale for T20 World Cup in Australia

New Delhi: The tickets for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia will go on sale from October 8, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Announcing the ticket pricing today, the ICC said the focus would be firmly on families and communities in what will be a massive year for cricket.

Children’s category tickets are available for every match including the final. Tickets are $5 for children and from $20 for adults across the majority of men’s First Round and Super 12 matches, consistent with accessible pricing for women’s event tickets, which went on sale earlier this year, meaning that a family of four can attend matches at both the women’s and men’s events from just $50.

For the semi-final in Adelaide, children’s tickets start from $10 and adult’s tickets start from $40, while for the second semi-final in Sydney tickets start from $90 for adults and from $20 for children. The final, T20 cricket’s showpiece fixture, have children’s tickets starting from $20, while entry for adults starts at $125, sources added.

The event is fast approaching, with ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 less than seven months away. The 10 best teams will compete from 21 February to 8 March 2020. Later in the year, 16 teams will contest the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

Tickets are now on sale for the women’s event and go on general sale for the men’s event on October 18, 2019. All fans who buy tickets to the women’s event will automatically qualify for a presale opportunity for the men’s event, as will fans who register for men’s event tickets at t20worldcup.com.