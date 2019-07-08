ICAI organises panel discussion on Union Budget 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) – Bhubaneswar Chapter organised a panel discussion on “Union Budget 2019-20” on Monday at CMA Bhawan, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

AK Sabat, Sr. Partner, M/s A. K Sabat & Co, Chartered Accountants & Expert in Budget Analyst on Direct Tax, Bhubaneswar delivered on “ Union Budget -2019-20: Direct Tax & Its Impact on Common People”.

He highlighted various budget provisions with respect to income tax in detail with a lot of examples and its impact on Common People and Society at large.

Prof. Dr S.N. Misra, Dean, KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar delivered on “Union Budget – 2019-20: Economic Proposals” and Niranjan Swain, Expert-Indirect Taxation, Bhubaneswar delivered on “Union Budget-2019-20: Indirect Taxation”.

In a nutshell deliberation were made on major changes on Union Budget-2019 -20 with respect to direct and indirect taxes and its impact on individual, industry and society at large. The program was attended by more than 150 CMA Members & Managing Committee Members & Invitees. The session was quite interactive and lively.