IBDP Students Excel in KiiT International School

Bhubaneswar: Once again KiiT International School May 2019 students excelled in their IBDP examination with the highest score of 40 points awarded to Sweta Moda.

The brilliant performance of the students with several students scoring the coveted 7 points (highest score possible in a subject) in individual subjects and the also highest grade of A in the core underlines the excellence in the implementation of IBDP diploma program by all the stakeholders – students, teachers and parents. Sidhant Suar and Sweta Moda with a perfect grade of A in the Extended Essay justified the core of the diploma program.

The students will join the top universities of the world with this performance to back them. Their scores will ensure that they pursue higher studies in London School of Economics, University College London, University of Toronto, Warwick University, Kings College London, Australian National University, Kansas University and RMIT University in Australia among others.

Consistent hard work, exceptional academic integrity and unstinted support from the teachers backed by the school management with the cooperation and faith of the parents helped to ensure excellence in the best global curriculum. As the only school in the state providing a global curriculum, it is indeed reassuring for future IB students and parents, and the institution stands apart as a true global learning platform.

Expressing his happiness over the success, Dr. Achyuta Samnata, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated IBDP students and the entire team. It is a combined effort of entire IBDP team, Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal and Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar, he added.