I&B Ministry hikes advertisement rates for print media by 25%

New Delhi: There is good news for small and medium-sized newspapers. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has announced a hike of 25% for advertisement rates for print media.

The Ministry announced a hike of 25% over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (erstwhile DAVP).

The decision regarding the new rates for advertisements will be valid for a period of three years.

The last such revision had taken place in 2013 when an increase of 19% had been announced over and above the rates of 2010.

This decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee constituted by I&B Ministry which took into account several factors, including the increase in price of news print, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates.

The decision will be of great benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.