IAS topper thanks girlfriend for success

New Delhi: Kanishak Kataria, who topped the civil services exam, has thanked his family, friends and girlfriend for their moral support to achieve the success.

Kataria belongs to the SC Category and has qualified the examination with Mathematics as his optional subject.

“It’s a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support,” Kataria said.

The IAS topper said people will expect him to be a good administrator and that’s exactly is his cup of tea.

Kataria is from Rajasthan and is currently working as a data scientist.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot in his tweet has congratulated Kataria.

Gehlot in his tweet said: “Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan’s Kanishak Kataria who has topped the UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured second position. It’s a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society”.