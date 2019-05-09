IAS Officers to contribute Rs 10,000 each for restoration and relief work

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
IAS Officers to contribute for restoration and relief work
23

Bhubaneswar: The IAS Officer’s Association has decided to contribute Rs 10,000 from the monthly salary of every officer to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for restoration and relief work.

Related Posts

Heat wave to prevail across Odisha for 3 days: IMD

3 killed in Fani, over 1L evacuated in Kendrapara…

Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IAS, OAS cadres

The association, through a release, has mentioned that each member of the association shall contribute Rs 10,000 to the CMRF to supplement the government initiative for restoration and relief work post-cyclone Fani.

A sum of Rs 10,000 will be deducted eventually from the monthly salary of the every IAS officer for the rehabilitation work in Cyclone Fani-hit areas. in Odisha.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.