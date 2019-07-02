IAF Tejas fighter jet’s additional fuel tank falls mid air over Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: A 1,200-litre external fuel tank of an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas combat aircraft fell during a training sortie by the Indian Air Force (IAF) near Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, locals heard a loud explosion and later found that 1200-litre petrol tank falls from the sky.

The plane, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), managed to land safely at Sulur Air Force Station, which is located approximately 30 kilometres from Coimbatore city.

Though no major damage was reported on the ground, the fire was reported from where the fuel tank fell to the ground, causing a three-foot deep crater.

Air Force officials said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

This is the second incident in the last week where an IAF fighter plane has had to jettison its fuel tank.

Last week, a Jaguar had to drop its external stores including fuel tanks and practice bombs after a bird hit resulted in engine flame right before takeoff from Ambala airbase.

Tejas is the first advanced fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed, developed and made in India. Manufactured by Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is equipped with a satellite-aided Inertial Navigation System.