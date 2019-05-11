IAF receives first US-made Apache Guardian attack helicopter

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Saturday received its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at its production facility in Arizona.

The Apache Guardian attack helicopters, which will be shipped to India in July, will be based at the Pathankot air base, officials said. Boeing is likely to deliver all the 22 helicopters through 2020.

Air Marshal AS Butola, who represented the Indian Air Force, accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at Boeing production facility. The event was attended by US government representatives.

The IAF currently operates Soviet-origin Mi-25 and Mi-35 helicopter gunships.

India had signed the $ 1.1-billion deal with the US defence giant Boeing, in September 2015 for 22 Apaches.

These attack helicopters are lethal assets because of the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges.It has the capability to operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.

The helicopters have the mechanism to transmit and receive the battlefield pictures to and from the weapon systems through data networking.