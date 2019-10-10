IAF pilots to fly PM’s Air India One aircraft

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new aircraft Boeing 777 will be flown by IAF pilots, but maintenance will be done by Air India.

Officials said two custom-made B777 planes will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian dignitaries from July next year.

A senior official of the national carrier said: “The two new B777 planes will come to India from US facility of Boeing by July next year. They will have the call sign ‘Air India One’. Only IAF pilots will be flying the two new aircraft for PM, President and Vice President”.

The officials said the new wide-body planes will be maintained by Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL).

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India’s B747 planes.