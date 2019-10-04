IAF chief RKS Bhadauria admits ‘mistake’ of shooting down own chopper

New Delhi: Newly appointed IAF chief RKS Bhadauria has admitted it was ‘mistake’ as our missile had hit our own chopper Mi-17 in Srinagar.

Commenting on the Mi-17 crash in Srinagar, Bhadauria said, it was a case of ‘friendly fire’ on February 27. The IAF chief said a “Court of Inquiry has been completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper”.

He said the induction of S-400 air defence system and Rafale fighter jets will bolster the capability of the IAF. Addressing his first press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Bhadauria said that any future strike from Pakistan will be responded as per government’s directives.

We will take action against the two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated.

Bhadauria also hailed the February 26 attack on Balakot terror camps in Pakistan and said that the IAF has achieved many milestones over the last one year.