IAF Chief Air Marshal takes sortie on Rafale aircraft

Paris: Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria took a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base on Thursday.

RKS Bhadauria said that it was a very good experience and many lessons were learnt to take home. On this occasion, he said that “We have learned many lessons about how we can make Rafael better in Indian Air Force. ”

RKS Bhadauria said, “It was a very good experience, we will have many lessons to take home in terms of how to best utilize Rafale once it is inducted into our Air Force, and how the combination can be with Su-30, another potent and important fleet in our Air Force.”

Earlier, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said the first Rafale fighter aircraft will be delivered within two months and it will be “perfectly on time”.

The senior diplomat also said that all 36 Rafale jets will be delivered to the Indian Air Force within the next two years.