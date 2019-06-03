IAF AN-32 goes missing after take off from Jorhat in Assam

Jorhat: An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft with 13 persons onboard has gone missing after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat on Monday, officials said.

According to reports, the aircraft had contacts with ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase in Assam at 12:25 pm. This was the last contact.

But, since then there was no contact, the reports said and added that the aircraft was out of contact for past two and a half hours.

The IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft on a search mission for locating the missing aircraft.

Reports, however, said an official statement from IAF is yet to be released.

The aircraft which is being described as IAF’s workhorse has a maximum cruise speed of 530 km per hour. It has the capacity of carrying 39 paratroopers and five crew members.

Sources said it is a medium tactical transport aircraft of Russian origin with twin-engine turboprop.