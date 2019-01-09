I-T dept sends notice to Cong chief Rahul Gandhi, mother

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department has sent a Rs 100 crore notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi on January 9.

The order has stated that the duo had ‘escaped’ incomes in the year 2011-12.

Reports said they are liable to pay Rs 100 crore to the I-T department. The income is related to the Associated Journals Limited(AJL) under which National Herald is being published.

The Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that an order was passed by the Income Tax department. He, however, said any action against the Gandhis was kept in abeyance.

According to reports the former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared in the Supreme court for Sonia Gandhi. He stated that the tax liability of Rs 44 crore against her was imposed erroneously. The former finance minister claimed that the extra Rs 100 crore put on the Gandhis is unjustifiable.

Both the Gandhis are facing the claim of the I-T department that the duo did not declare the real amount in their income tax return.