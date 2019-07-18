I-T dept attaches ‘benami’ property of Mayawati kin in Noida

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has attached Rs 400 cr ‘benami’ plot in Noida belonging to BSP surpremo Mayawati’s brother and his wife.

According to reports, the Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) has issued the provisional order under Section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, on July 16.

The order said Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata “beneficially owned” the seven-acre plot. It is worthwhile to mention here that the BSP supremo had recently appointed Kumar as the party’s vice president.

The order said the ‘benami’ property measures 28,328.07 square meters valued at Rs 400 crore.

The Benami Act can land him in jail for seven years. He will also have to pay a fine of up to 25 percent of the fair market value of the asset.