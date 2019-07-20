I shall meet the affected families of Sonbhadra, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow/New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that she was not going to leave without meeting the affected families,according to reports.

The Congress general secretary from eastern Uttar Pradesh was detained by the UP police and taken to a guest house in Mirzapur on Friday. She spent the night there.

In her tweet she said that government officials came to meet her at the Chunar Guest House late night and asked her to leave.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has sent Varanasi ADG, Brij Bhushan; Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agrawal, Mirzapur Commissioner and Mirzapur DIG to ask me to leave without meeting the bereaved families.

They have been sitting here since the last one hour. They neither gave any reason nor any papers, explaining as to why they have taken me into custody,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka said she told the government officials that she will not leave without meeting the bereaved families.

She said :“I told them clearly that I did not come here to violate any laws but came to meet the victims’ family. I told them that I will not leave without meeting the affected families”.

Noteworthy that on Wednesday, 10 people were killed and 18 injured after a clash over a piece of land in Ghorawal area of Sonbhadra.