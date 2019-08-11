I dedicate the National Award to my family: Keerthy Suresh

Mumbai: Actress Keerthy Suresh, who bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her sterling act in Mahanati, dedicated her award to her family.

In a long note on Instagram, the 26-year-old actress wrote, “I would like to dedicate this award to my family especially to my mother, guru Priyadarshan sir, my friends and all my well-wishers, who have been a great means of support for me.”

“First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been early ones to strongly affirm that our film “Mahanati” will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations,” she wrote.

“I am overwhelmed with joyful elations and earnestly thank my Producers Ashwini Dutt sir, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, Director Nag Ashwin, Music Director Mickey J Meyer, Cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, art Director Kolla Avinash, Production Designer Sivam Rao, Editor Kotagiri Venkateswar Rao, Sound Designers Raghu and Tapas Nayak… Every assistant in the above-mentioned departments and all the other technicians who shed their sweat spending more time and energy nurturing this film,” she added.

The actress also thanked her co-stars Rajendra Prasad, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda.

“If not for my co-stars Rajendra Prasad sir, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and all my other artistes, ‘Mahanati’ would not be a complete film,” she said.

“The efforts of the technicians and actors commuted me into the world of the legendary Savitri Amma; whose blessings I believe was the strongest reason in getting accolades for me and my team. I am happy that the film has won three National Awards,” she added.

She also congratulated Costume Designers Gaurang Shah, Archana Rao, Costume Stylist lndrakshi Pattanalk Malik and their team for winning the honours.

“Their efforts of delving into intense research and drawling shaped not just my role, but every character with realistic shades,” she said.

She finally extended her wholehearted thanksgiving to the jury members for recognising ‘Mahanati’ and honouring it.

View this post on Instagram Thank you 😊🙏 A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:06am PDT

