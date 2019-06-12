Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle successfully test-fired off Odisha coast

Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully test-fired Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

It was test-fired from launch pad No-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam island in Balasore district.

The Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) was launched off at 11.22 AM today. The HSTDV by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) can move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds.

The HSTDV program is run by the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Defense Research and Development Laboratory’s HSTDV is intended to attain autonomous scramjet flight for 20 seconds, using a solid rocket launch booster. The research will also inform India’s interest in reusable launch vehicles. The eventual target is to reach Mach 6.5 at an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles).

