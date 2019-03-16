Hyderabad software engineer killed in NZ mosque shootings

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Toli Chowki area of Hyderabad was killed in the firing in two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch on Friday, his family said here on Saturday.

The deceased, Farhaj Ahsan (31), who was reported missing by the authorities after the incident, was among 49 killed in the indiscriminate firing by a gunman.

“We have received information that my brother was killed in the attack,” said Kashif Ahsan, elder brother of Farhaj.

Authorities in Christchurch informed Ahsan’s wife and her uncle, who rushed from Australia, about his death.

They were at a hospital in Christchurch, waiting for some information since morning.