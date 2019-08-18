Hunger-free Odisha Initiative by SAI Foundation

Bhubaneswar: To set its step towards the hunger Free Odisha, So AM I Foundation Trust (SAI), a not-for-profit organization launched its Hunger-free Odisha initiative with great pomp and show on 18th Aug 2019 at IDCOL Auditorium.

Under the initiative, the organization launched Odisha’s First Food Bank, its mobile application and a web portal through which one can donate as well as avail food from nearby Food Banks.

Sudam Marndi, Hon’ble Minister Revenue and Disaster Management, Sri Amar Pattnaik Hon’ble MP & Former AG., Odisha Smt. Latika Pradhan Hon’ble MLA, Kabisurya Nagar, Sri Nitin Chandra IAS Principal Secretary to Govt. of Odisha, Sri Sanjay Singh, IPS Add Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar Cuttack were present to grace the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Revenue Minister said, “I appreciate the initiative taken by SAI foundation. There are millions of people in the country who sleep hungry every night, who are deprived of food at the same time there are lots of food being wasted at someplace. Hence it’s our duty to stop wasting food and serve people who are needy”

The main objective of SAI Trust is to fight against hunger and malnutrition through network food banks in every district by 2025. This innovative idea is a dream project of Pinaki Mohanty, the founder of So Am I. which is nurtured and support by Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, a well known social activist and Dr. Rina Routray, A noted Environmental scientist and social leader.

Core members of the So AM I foundation Trust comprising of well known social activists like Smt. Jayashree Mohapatra, Smt. Jyotshnamayee Parida, Arabind Agarwal, Mahesh Rajani, Sanjiv Acharay, Dillip Samantaray, Rudra Mohanty, Sitakanta Pattanaik, Swapnajit Nayak, Sri Sukuti Singhari(Puri), Sai Prakash Mohanty, Shyamali Pattanaik are determined to bring a purposeful change in Hunger Free Odisha.

SAI Foundation Trust focused towards its goal by setting its first Food Bank in the area of Acharya Vihar, Bhubaneswar which was inaugurated by IPS Padmini Sahu, Dy. Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on 17th August 2019. People can donate the excess food from Marriage/anniversary or Birthday Parties by giving a call to the volunteers or preserve it in the Food Banks in a very hygienic and systematic manner.

Moreover, So AM I trust is going to bring a revolutionary change to set up a hunger-free Odisha in a near future and to spread the message not to waste food so that it can meet the need of hungry people.