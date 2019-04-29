Humanitarian situation worsening in Libya: UN

New York: The United Nations has warned of worsening humanitarian situation in Libya in view of ongoing fierce fighting for control the capital.

Reports said the fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people threatening further worsening of humanitarian conditions.

A senior UN official has warned: “As long as the situation continues, even if it just stagnates and continues like this, we can expect to see a continuing deterioration”.

Strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), on April 4.

Do Valle Ribeiro, deputy UN envoy to Libya, said: “When we see the use of air power, the indiscriminate shelling of densely populated areas, it is very difficult to be optimistic.”

She said air attacks by the LNA on Tripoli on Saturday had killed four people and wounded 20 others.

The World Health Organization report said the fighting has killed at least 278 people and wounded more than 1,300.

It has also forced 41,000 people to flee combat areas around Tripoli while many remain trapped needed humanitarian assistance.