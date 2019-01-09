Human trafficking menace is a serious concern: DGP RP Sharma

Bhubaneswar: The menace of human trafficking is a serious concern not only from crime perspective but for the entire social fabric, said Odisha DGP Rajendra Prasad Sharma here today.

A one-day state-level conference on Human Trafficking was organised at the behest of CID, Odisha Crime Branch at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Expressing serious concern over the problem of Human Trafficking, in his welcome address, DGP RP Sharma said, “This border-less organized crime preys on socio-economic vulnerabilities and helplessness of human beings. He said that human trafficking is a serious threat to the lives of poor and impoverished communities.”

“Advent of technology, increased mobility, access to better modes of transportation and the free flow of people have aided the trafficking to a considerable extent, the DGP Sharma said, adding that Odisha Police is putting up all efforts to rescue and rehabilitate the missing one.

Further mentioning about the successful campaign of “Paree Pain Katha Tie” by Paree Express in each nook and corner of the State, the DGP said that the campaign has eventually become a public movement involving all stakeholders.

Address the conference participants, Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner-Cum-Director, Mission Shakti, W&CD Department, Bhubaneswar suggested some practical measures to be taken in the fight with the menace of Human Trafficking.

Karthikeyan suggested that members of SSG Groups and different field functionaries should be proactively involved. They can help in detecting such illegal activities at the grass-root level and migration, transfer, repatriation, transportation and above all sexual exploitation of innocents can be stopped.

The Mission Shakti Commissioner also highlighted the pivotal role of ICPS in the district level in consonance with CWC, DCPU, and JJB to address issues related to child trafficking, rehabilitation, and their financial aspects.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, Odisha Governor Professor Dr. Ganeshi Lal highlighted the importance of combating Human Trafficking for a healthier society. Lal also appreciated the achievement and efforts of Odisha Police in rescuing and rehabilitating the missing persons especially the minors.

On the occasion, a police manual for “Victim Centric Investigation” was released by Governor Ganeshi Lal. The manual contains various Govt. orders, SOPs, and guidelines for investigating cases of human trafficking. Notably, Odisha Police and NGO Prajwala have jointly prepared this manual for the investigating officers. Dr. Sunitha Krishnan, Founder of Prajwala joined the release programme.

A study report on Human Trafficking in Odisha, conducted by Crime Branch, Odisha Police and Sambalpur University was also released by the Odisha Governor.

The study was conducted with financial help from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Dr.Ratnawali Sinha, Reader Anthropology Department, Sambalpur University and Team Leader for the study joined the release programme.

On the occasion, team leaders and W&CD officials of 8 teams under Operation Paree-II, 2018 were felicitated by the Odisha Governor. These teams had rescued 106 missing Odia children from various parts of the country during the campaign launched in September 2018.

Later, during technical sessions Dr. PM Nayar, EX DG, Dr. Sunitha Krishanan, Founder Prajwala, Mahesh Bhagawat, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Telangana and SRA Rosedar, Dy. Director, Public Prosecution, Tirupati and Dr.Ratnavali Sinha, Reader, Sambalpur University addressed the participants.

More than 150 police officers, Public Prosecutors and officers of Labour and W&CD Departments joined the programme. Some prominent NGOs also participated. This programme was supported by MHA, Govt of India.

Santosh Upadhyay, IPS, ADG, Crime, Odisha delivered the valedictory address and gave away certificates of participation to all the participants.