Huge elephant herd wreck havoc in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A huge wild elephant herds strayed into the villages Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district and damaged several houses in the locality.

According to reports, the elephant herd consisting of 23 pachyderms entered the Takulipala village under Raruan block last night and pulled down the walls of several houses.

Sources said, the elephant herd had been straying into the human settlement from the nearby forest and are wreaking havoc in the area. The same herd ate away rice grains stored in the houses before leaving.

Reportedly, the animal herd had destroyed over 15 rooms in the past four days.

Resentment sparked following the incident as the panicked villagers fear that the herd might go on a rampage in the village by destroying farmlands and damaging houses.