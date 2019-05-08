Huge elephant herd strays into Nuapada Village

Nuapada: Panic gripped Komana block of Nuapada district as a huge herd of elephants have strayed into the area since past few days.

According to sources, nearly 28-member pachyderm herd strayed into some villages from Bolangir’s Sureikela forest in search of food.

The jumbo that entered the human habitat since five to six days are spotted in Komana, Konabira, Pendarabana and Jhakripada villages.

Though the elephants have not damaged any farmland or houses, residents of these villages are spending their days in fear.

While the massive jumbo herd is active in the area, forest department officials have launched an operation to drive away the herd from the area, sources said.