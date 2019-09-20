Huge cache of spurious liquor seized in Nabarangpur, 4 held

spurious liquor seized
Nabarangpur: The District Excise department officials seized about 1000 litres of country-made liquor and arrested four persons in this connection at Kosamguda village in Nabarangpur district today.

The accused persons have been identified as Arjun Bhatra, Neelambar Keuta, Manohar Nayak, and Subash Bisoyi of this district.

In compliance with the direction of District Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Mishra, the Excise sleuths conducted raids at Kosamguda village today.

Following the raid, officials seized a huge cache of spurious liquor weighing around 1000 litres and many liquor making materials from the accused persons.

While cases under relevant Sections have been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to the court, sources in the Excise department said.

