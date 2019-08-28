Huge cache of spurious liquor seized in Deogarh, 13 held

Deogarh: The Excise department officials on Wednesday seized a huge cache of country-made spurious liquor from various places of Deogarh district and arrested 13 persons in this connection.

In compliance with the direction of District Collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, the Excise sleuths conducted raids at various places in the district.

Following the raid, officials seized a huge cache of country-made spurious liquor weighing around over 466 litres and many liquor making materials from the accused persons.

While 14 cases under relevant sections have been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to court, sources in the Excise department said.

