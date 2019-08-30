Huge cache of spurious liquor seized in Cuttack, 5 held

Cuttack: The multidisciplinary squad of Odisha Police seized a huge cache of spurious liquor from various places of Cuttack district today and arrested five persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ullash Sahoo, Karunakar Dehuri, Bharata Behera, Prafulla Sahoo and Girish Nayak of this district.

In compliance with the direction of District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, the multidisciplinary squad conducted raids at various places in the district.

Following the raid, officials seized a huge cache of country-made liquor weighing around over 5,100 litres and liquor making materials.

While cases under relevant Sections of the IPC have been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to court. Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police said.