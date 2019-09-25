Huge cache of spurious liquor seized in Balasore, 2 held

spurious liquor seized
15

Balasore: The Excise department officials on Wednesday seized a huge cache of spurious liquor from Nilgiri area in Balasore district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bapi Singh and Madhusudan Singh of Pundala village and Radhakishorpur respectively.

In compliance with the direction of District Excise Inspector Rajendra Bhotra, the Excise sleuths conducted raids at Nilgiri area in the district today.

Following the raid, officials seized a huge cache of country-made liquor weighing around over 1790 litres,  and many liquor making materials from the accused persons.

While cases have been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to court, sources in the Excise department said.

