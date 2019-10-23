Huge cache of illicit liquor seized in Nabarangpur, 3 held

Nabarangpur: The District Excise department officials seized about 2000 litres of country-made liquor and arrested three persons in this connection from various place in Nabarangpur district today.

The accused persons have been identified as Somnath Paraja, Kamali Gouda and Bharata Naik of the district.

In compliance with the direction of District Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Mishra, the Excise sleuths conducted raids at different villages of the district today.

Following the raid, officials seized a huge cache of spurious liquor weighing around 2000 litres and many liquor making materials from the accused persons.

While cases under relevant Sections have been registered against the accused persons, they will soon be forwarded to the court, sources in the Excise department said.