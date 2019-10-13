Huge cache of illegal firecrackers seized in Balasore village

Balasore: The Nilgiri police on Sunday seized a huge amount of firecrackers from a warehouse in Malyani village in Balasore district and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused person has been identified as Bhabesh Barik of the same village.

After getting reliable inputs, Nilgiri police conducted a raid on Barik’s firecracker unit in Malyani village today and seized a huge cache of illegal crackers and gunpowder.

Police said the accused prepared the firecrackers illegally and stocked it in his house in violation of the Forest and Environment Department guidelines. He even did not have valid licences.

The illegal firecrackers were worth cash of Rs 40,000 have been seized during the raid and registered a case (255/19) against the accused person.

Tightening the noose around illegal firecracker making ahead of Diwali, Balasore police have been conducting simultaneous raids at various places in the district.