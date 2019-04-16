Huge cache of ganja seized in Jeypore, 5 held

Jeypore: Police on Tuesday afternoon seized a huge cache of ganja at Paper Mill Chhak under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district and arrested five persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of contraband, Jeypore Sadar police conducted a raid at the Paper Mill Chhak at around 12.20 pm today and zeroed in on five persons.

The arrested have been identified as Abas Ali (34) from Nabarangpur, Ishwar Tiwari (32) from UP’s Rewa, Akhilesh Singh (21) from Allahabad, Rahul Singh (36) from Kanpur, and Mohammed Jafar alias Badu from Jeypore town, the police informed.

As per reports, police have seized 2.71 quintals of ganja, a 14-wheeler truck (UP-78-DT-0111), a Toyota Innova car (OD-10-D-8001), three mobile phones and some cash from the possession of the arrested persons.

Jeypore Sadar Police has registered a case (72/19) under Sections 20 (b) (ii) (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985 in the regard.