Huge cache of explosives seized from SUV in Rourkela, four held

Rourkela: A huge cache of explosive substances were seized while it was being transported in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and four persons were arrested in this connection.

The explosive substances including 4800 electronic detonators, 2700 super gel 90 explosives, 17 packets of Ammonium Nitrate were being transported in a Bolero Pick Up bearing registration number OD14K2898 last night when it was seized.

The four accused arrested in this connection are Madhav Patra and Anil Thakur of Kalunga, Suraj Sahoo of Panposh and Prabin Tappo of Chikatmati.

According to police, one Alok Samal of Kalunga, who deals with explosive business, was transporting the consignments to different stone mafias for blasting in different stone quarries.

The accused is on the run. B Tarang police registered a case in this regard.