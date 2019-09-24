Huge cache of explosives seized from stone crushing unit in Rayagada, 3 held

By pragativadinewsservice
Rayagada: Police on Tuesday seized a huge cache of explosives from a stone crushing unit at Sanyasipur village under Gunupur police limits in Rayagada district today.

The police have also arrested three persons identified as Jay Paraksh Choudhary, M Shiv Kumar and J Srinivas, in this connection. While Jay Paraksh Choudhary is a local resident, the other two hail from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on inputs regarding illegal trade of explosives, Gunupur police conducted a raid at the stone crushing unit of a private company today. During the search, explosives including 160 packets of the booster and 70 detonators were seized from the unit.

Following the seizure, police arrested the three persons involved in the illegal unit under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded them to the court, sources said.

