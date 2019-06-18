Huge cache of brown sugar seized in Balasore, four held

Balasore: In a crackdown on the illegal trade of contraband, Balasore police last night seized a huge quantity of brown sugar during raids in various parts under Sahadevkhunta police limits.

Cops have detained four persons so far for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

According to sources, in order to check the smuggling and trading of contraband in the districts, police conducted simultaneous raids at Dahapada, Phuladi and other adjoining areas under Sahadevkhunta police limits. During the raids, cops spotted a luxurious car being escorted by a bike and another car and later intercepted one vehicle.

Following this, cops seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore and detained four persons. Police have also seized the car and motorcycle used for smuggling the consignments.

While the accused persons are being questioned in police custody and a case regarding the incident has been registered, efforts to nab their associates and other persons involved in the illegal trade is on. It is also suspected that the consignment was not only being smuggled to different parts of the state but to the neighbouring states also, police sources said.