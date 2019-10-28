H&UD Minister Pratap Jena takes lunch at Dhenkanal Aahar centre

H&UD Minister Pratap Jena
Dhenkanal: Odisha Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena had lunch at an Aahar centre in Dhenkanal during a surprise visit to the district.

He advised the management of the Aahar centre to keep the hygienic condition at a higher level so that people will feel happy to take food there.

Jena also visited Dhenkanal Municipality office and reviewed various projects of Dhenkanal Municipality. He asked to implement 5T initiative in the Dhenkanal Municipality office and serve the people with all sincerity.

pragativadinewsservice
