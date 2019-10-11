Hrithik’s physical transformation video takes internet by storm

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s video of physical transformation from Super 30 to War has taken the internet by storm. Hrithik’s transformation journey for War was anything but ordinary.

On Thursday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram profile, titled “The other side of K.A.B.I.R,” a transformation film that traces how he transformed into the character of Kabir.

The video has snippets from Hrithik’s rigorous training sessions.

Hrithik, who suffered from slip-disc, had to work extra hard in order to change the look he sported in Super 30, which required him to be lean.

The actor looks completely shredded and chiseled in his new look as Kabir and it’s surprising to see him look so different when its barely been some time we saw Hrithik Roshan in a completely de-glammed look in Super 30.

War opened in theatres on October 2 and the film has collected Rs 228.55 crore within 8 days of its release.