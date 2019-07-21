Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30” cruising towards 100 crore mark

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30” is not only garnering appreciation from all the corners for its subject but also steadily cruising towards the coveted 100 crore mark at the box office.

The Super 30 has performed steadily over the weekdays. However, it is during the weekends that the movies’ box office collection magic unfolded. In the first weekend, it saw a huge surge Saturday from the opening Friday something that happened this weekend too.

On Friday, the movie earned Rs 4.51 crore, taking the overall collection to Rs 80.36 crore in India. However, on Saturday the movie is estimated to have seen unprecedented growth.

According to a report in Box Office India, Super 30’s box office collection is set to clock Rs 8 crore – which is a phenomenal growth from the previous day, taking the collection to Rs 88 crore in nine days in India.

The movie is about the life of mathematician and global influencer Anand Kumar, who is from Bihar. Hrithik Roshan essays the role of Anand in the film. Super 30 is on the way to emerge as a HIT film soon. It collected around Rs 4.25 to 4.50 crore on its second Friday.

Super 30 is facing tough competition from the live-action film The Lion King, but the target audience is different, so it should come up with major growth over the weekend. The film has to maintain a balance of good business for the next 10-12 days to ensure HIT status. In such a case, the growth of the movie’s collection is likely to be around 80 to 90 per cent.