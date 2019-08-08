HRD Minister to launch ‘Samagra Shiksha-Jal Suraksha’ Drive tomorrow

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch ‘Samagra Shiksha-Jal Suraksha’ drive on Friday to create awareness about Water Conservation among all school students in the country.

This mega drive will be launched at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Auditorium, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi.

Inspired by Prime Minister’s impetus to Jal Sanchay, Government of India has launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA). It is a time-bound campaign with a mission mode approach.

This concept of water conservation is essential for students so that they can understand the importance of water and how it is shaping their lives meaningfully, thereby enabling them to participate in water conservation activities in their day to day lives.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, MHRD has launched the ‘Samagra Shiksha-Jal Suraksha’ drive to promote water conservation activities for School Students, so that they can become competent, conscientious and committed water citizens of our nation. The department has prepared a detailed outline to implement this programme in all the schools in the country.

Five Major Objectives: