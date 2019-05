Bhubaneswar: In order to help the restoration activities in the state of Odisha after devasting Cyclone FANI, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday came forward and contributed Rs 5 crore.

The cheque was handed over to Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odisha Disaster Management, and Managing Director Bishnupada Sethi today at Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI had the hit the Odisha coast on May 3 and left a destructive trail it the state.