HP introduces world’s first Laser Tank printer in India

Bhubaneswar: HP Inc. today announced the introduction of the high-capacity printer, HP Neverstop Laser which is designed to reinvent smart printing technology for businesses in India.

The HP Neverstop Laser printer is an entirely new, rapid-reload laser printer that enables Small and Medium Businesses to save critical time and cost of business operation.

With the advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions through innovations and digital integration, HP Neverstop Laser gives businesses a competitive edge.

HP Neverstop Laser has a printing speed of 20ppm (A4) with a sharper, smoother and bolder text quality. Single and dual Laser Toner Reload Kits are also available at competitive pricing, which the customers can use as per their requirements ensuring business continuity.

The cost per page starting at 29 paise per page (with the dual laser Toner Reload Kit) offers customers the opportunity to print with a mess-free self reload experience.

Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India said, “With breakthrough innovations like Laser Tank, we are helping businesses enjoy high-quality laser printing at an affordable rate, and run their print-based workflows without interruption. Now, a larger number of customers can affordably take advantage of HP’s market-leading laser printing technology, which has always stood for the highest levels of quality and durability.”

Leo Joseph, Sr. Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP Inc. India said, “With this innovation in the laser category, we at HP are creating value points for our customers in the entire spectrum of printing technology. HP Neverstop is designed to enhance the day to day printing operations of businesses in a reliable and cost-effective way. As the market leader in Laser printers, we are strengthening our existing portfolio with this new Printer to cater to a wider gamut of customers.”

The HP Neverstop Laser has been fashioned in an eco-friendly manner with more than 25 per cent recycled plastic by weight while the toner reloads kit is made of 75 per cent recycled plastic by weight.

HP Neverstop Laser 1000 series is available now from INR 15,846 (Non-Wireless) and INR 17,236 (Wireless)

HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1200 series is available from INR 22,057 (Non-Wireless) and INR 23,460 (Wireless)

HP Neverstop Laser Toner Reload Kit is available at INR 849 (Single Pack) and INR 1449 (Double pack)

HP Neverstop Laser Printers will be available across HP World Stores, Large Format Retail Outlets, Multi-Brand Outlets, HP Online Store and leading e-commerce platforms