Houston set to welcome PM Modi despite torrential rain

Houston: The mega event at Houston is awaiting to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite heavy rains in the city.

The reports said the stage is set at the sprawling NRG stadium for the historic ‘Howdy Modi’ event here on Sunday. PM Modi will address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans. The US President Donald Trump will grace the historic occasion.

The statement by the organizers of the event said:” It is an attempt to bring together tens of thousands of people to encourage and explore common interests and an expanded partnership between the United States and India’s fast-growing economy”.

The organisers remain positive about the success of Sunday’s mega-event even as torrential rains continue to pound the American state.