Houses of two families burgled in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants burgled the houses belonging to two families and made away with valuables and ornaments worth over Rs 6 lakh in Dahisada village under Soro police limits in the district last night.

According to sources, the victims had been to a nearby village to watch opera last night when the miscreants broke the door and made away with ornaments and valuables worth around Rs six lakh from the houses.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.