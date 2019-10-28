Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer earns over Rs 50 cr

EntertainmentBollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Housefull 4
17

Mumbai: The multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4 proved to be steady at the box-office despite negative reviews from critics.

The  Akshay Kumar starrer managed to win the hearts of the public and bagged a decent Rs 13 crore on the occasion of Diwali. With this, the movie’s box office collection now stands at Rs 51 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

The Farhad Samji directorial has made collections of 37.89 crores over the past 2 days. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Housefull 4 has added more 12.5-13.5 crores to its collections.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and has Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda as the main cast.

Housefull 4 clashed at the cinema halls with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

pragativadinewsservice
