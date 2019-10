Keonjhar: A house was gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning strike at Taruan village under Ramchandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district this afternoon.

Two rooms of the house were reduced to ashes. The owner has been identified as Kashi Nath of the same village.

On intimation, Ghasipura fire tenders reached the village and doused the flames. But property worth lakhs and livestock were charred by then.

No reports of causalities or injuries were reported.