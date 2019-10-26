House gutted in fire in Mayurbhanj village

Bangiriposhi: Two rooms of a house were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kantashola village under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The house belongs to Gura Singh of the same village. No loss of human life has been reported but property worth lakhs was reduced to cinders.

According to sources, locals spotted thick smoke billowing out from Singh’s house and before they could douse it, the blaze engulfed to the nearby room.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

