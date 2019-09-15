House collapses due to heavy rain; 3 families escape unhurt

Angul: As many as three families of Dimiria village under Pallahara in Angul district had a narrow escape after the house they were staying collapsed following incessant rain.

According to sources, the incident took place late last night when they were fast asleep. Meanwhile, the portion of their house collapsed. However, the families escaped unhurt.

Notably, heavy rainfall lashed the village due to formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

