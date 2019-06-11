Hotel Management student found hanging in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Hotel Management student was found hanging in his relative’s house at Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Atulya Kumar Parida (28).

Sources said Atulya was found hanging from the ceiling of his relative’s house at Ragunath Nagar in Sisupalgarh this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of a suicide.

On the other hand, family members have alleged that Atulya was murdered by someone.