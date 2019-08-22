Hospital Superintendent Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe In Berhampur

Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Superintendent of Bhanjanagar Sub-divisional Hospital (SDH), in Ganjam district after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Pitambar Dash.

According to sources, Dash allegedly demanded Rs 5000 from one Bhanumati Barik for conducting the hernia operation of her husband at the hospital. Left with no options, Barik reported the matter to Vigilance officials and subsequently a trap was laid by the sleuths to nab the accused.

The Hospital Superintendent was caught red-handed while accepting the gratification this morning.

While the bribe money was seized by the officials from his possession, a case has been registered against Dash, sources said.

 

