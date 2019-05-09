Hospital staffers save 22 babies during Cyclone Fani

Bhubaneswar: In a heartwarming incident, hospital staffers of the SNCU of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar saved over 20 babies from the crumbling assets in the building while cyclone Fani was wreaking havoc in Odisha.

According to reports, the 7 Staff Nurses, 2 attendants along with 2 Medical Officers, who were on duty at the Sick and New Born Care Unit of the hospital, saved at least 22 babies while the ceiling, electric fittings, and gadgets started cracking and falling down.

While the attendants on duty covered the babies immediately and started rescuing all the 22 babies safely to the NICU located on the ground floor of the same building, the staffers also disconnected the connections of the Radiant Warmers.

Following this, the staff on duty at SNCU, the lives of 22 sick newborn babies could be saved, sources said.

Notably, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani that made landfall at Puri on May 3 tore through Bhubaneswar with the wind speed nearing 200 kmph.