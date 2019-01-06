Hopman Cup: Roger Federer becomes most successful player in event’s history with 3rd win

Perth: Roger Federer who represents Switzerland won the Hopman Cup for a record third time after beating Germany 2-1 on Saturday.

Federer teamed up with Belinda Bencic for the duo’s second consecutive title at the event.

With this, Roger Federer became the most successful player in Hopman Cup history after leading Switzerland to a 2-1 win over Germany in Perth on Saturday.

The Swiss beat the German pairing of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber by claiming a deciding mixed doubles rubber. The Swiss scored 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 in the Fast4 format in the mixed doubles decider.

In the men’s singles, Federer defeated Alexander Zverev with a 6-4 6-2 win.

Federer first won the Hopman Cup back in 2001 when he teamed with Martina Hingis.